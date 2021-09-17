NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $568,435. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

