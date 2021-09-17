Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $14.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.26. 23,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,825. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

