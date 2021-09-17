Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 0.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 212,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,882,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

