Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock worth $108,939,023. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

