Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 1,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several analysts recently commented on BAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

