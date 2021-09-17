Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 1,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $570.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $15,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,716 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

