ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

