OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Update

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OTR Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 81.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

OTRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. OTR Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.