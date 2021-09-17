First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 224.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $449,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNMC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $32.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

