Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.45. 449,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,934. The company has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

