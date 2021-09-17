NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.3% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

