Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.34. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,210. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.84. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.