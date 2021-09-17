Mendel Money Management Sells 635 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.37. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.87. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

