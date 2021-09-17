iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 56,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 858,930 shares.The stock last traded at $27.39 and had previously closed at $27.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

