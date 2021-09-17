Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.11. 24,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,251,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

