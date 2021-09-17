Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $244,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML stock traded down $19.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $867.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,432. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $789.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.61. The stock has a market cap of $355.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

