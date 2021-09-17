Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price at $17.20

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,205. NextCure has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643,523 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in NextCure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NextCure by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

