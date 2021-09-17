agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $41.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 8,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

