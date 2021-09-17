Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

