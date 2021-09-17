Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,450.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,336.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

