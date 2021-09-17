TenX Tops 1-Day Volume of $697,953.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $11.89 million and $697,953.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00134769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00045612 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

