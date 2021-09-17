Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,525 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 713,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.