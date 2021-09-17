Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.470-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.13 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,843. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

