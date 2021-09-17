Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 221,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 512,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96.

