Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $927,876,141. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

