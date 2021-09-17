ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$277,750.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$277,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,329,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,372,343.53.

CVE:PFM traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. ProntoForms Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.65.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

