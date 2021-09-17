Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,218. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

