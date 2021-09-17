Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.