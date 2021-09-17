Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock remained flat at $$99.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.71. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $99.25.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

