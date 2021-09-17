Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,475. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

