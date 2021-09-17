JustInvest LLC Invests $2.25 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $106.25. 10,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,154. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $109.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.