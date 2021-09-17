JustInvest LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

AVGO stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.08. 45,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,092. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

