CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMLTU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,105. CM Life Sciences III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,251,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Price Michael F bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,475,000.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

