Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 80.7%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

CTIC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,365. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

