FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 17% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $1,959.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

