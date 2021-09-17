ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $60.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.51.

Shares of ON traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,116. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

