Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $40.29 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.50% of Amedisys worth $40,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $166.01 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

