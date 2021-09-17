Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,217. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $390.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.