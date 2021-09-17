Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,395. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
