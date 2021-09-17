Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,395. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

