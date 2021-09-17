Paragon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 2.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.61. 35,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,560. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

