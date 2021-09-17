Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuit by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $568.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $539.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.