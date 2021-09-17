Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. 76,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,736. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

