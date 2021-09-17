Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 851 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 20.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 11.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $585.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.79.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

