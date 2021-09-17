Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 4%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 5,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $954.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.