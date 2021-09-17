Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 4%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 5,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 654,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $954.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
