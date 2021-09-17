Critical Comparison: Kenon (NYSE:KEN) and PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 2.94 $1.47 billion $2.40 12.13 Kenon $386.00 million 5.83 $507.11 million N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Kenon.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -18.94% 9.50% 2.82% Kenon 128.01% 36.92% 20.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. PPL pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PPL and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 8 3 0 2.27 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL currently has a consensus target price of $36.18, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Kenon.

Summary

PPL beats Kenon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment comprises of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

