Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. 16,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,076. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $238.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

