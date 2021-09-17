Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 909 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $383.87. 2,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

