Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $85,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

SNPS opened at $335.38 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

