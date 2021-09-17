Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 43.9%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.37. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.91%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

