SmileDirectClub Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 277,391 call options on the company. This is an increase of 568% compared to the average daily volume of 41,556 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,715. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

